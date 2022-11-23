 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Construction costs of greenfield projects climbed 5-7% in Q3 2022: Report

Souptik Datta
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST

CBRE says to build a green real estate sector the integration of environmental assessments and real estate planning is crucial.

Mumbai saw the highest range of overall greenfield construction costs across residential, office space and warehousing sectors in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022. In Q3 2022, the construction costs of ongoing greenfield projects increased by 5-7 percent, a report titled Project Management 2.0 - Driving Value in the New Normal Era by Global Commercial Real Estate Services (CBRE), said.

"Owing to a sustained recovery in contact-intensive sectors, gross value added (GVA) at basic prices for construction services expanded by 16.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2022-23 and was 1.2 percent above the pre-pandemic level," the report added.

While labour costs increased by 8-10 percent, reinforcement steel prices climbed by about 20 percent YoY during Q3 2022, the report added. Further, the report added that greenfield costs are expected to go up by 4-5 percent in 2023.

CBRE forecasts a marginal rise in the overall construction costs during 2023 across cities, with Mumbai likely to witness the sharpest rise.

Construction demand to remain strong

Gurjot Bhatia, Managing Director, Project Management, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said at the conference the construction sector contributes 8 percent to India's GDP and there has been a constant rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) in real estate and construction.

