Competition Commission clears JM Baxi Ports-HLAG deal

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

The acquiring entity has been set up to serve as a strategic/investment holding company for the port terminal business of HLAG.

The acquisition would be done by HL Terminal Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hapag Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Competition Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding of JM Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd by Germany's HLAG.

JM Baxi Ports is a private terminal and inland transport service provider in India.

In a release on Monday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has given the approval for the acquisition of shareholding of JM Baxi Ports HL Terminal Holding B.V.