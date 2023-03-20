 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as managing director

Mar 20, 2023

Westlife serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 341 (as of December 31, 2022) McDonald’s restaurants across 52 cities in India.

Westlife Foodworld, the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on March 20 announced the appointment of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director of its subsidiary. Saurabh was previously the chief operating officer of the organisation.

In his new role, Saurabh will focus on driving the company’s long-term success while remaining involved in day-to-day operations. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in the industry, having held various roles across operations, training, real estate, strategy, and development functions.

"Saurabh brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge gathered over his twenty-year-plus career with Westlife," the company said in an exchange filing.

Saurabh, who started his career as a Management Trainee in 2002, quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the youngest Restaurant Managers in the company.