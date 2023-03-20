Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as managing director

Westlife Foodworld, the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on March 20 announced the appointment of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director of its subsidiary. Saurabh was previously the chief operating officer of the organisation.

In his new role, Saurabh will focus on driving the company’s long-term success while remaining involved in day-to-day operations. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in the industry, having held various roles across operations, training, real estate, strategy, and development functions.

"Saurabh brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge gathered over his twenty-year-plus career with Westlife," the company said in an exchange filing.

Saurabh, who started his career as a Management Trainee in 2002, quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the youngest Restaurant Managers in the company.

He was instrumental in launching and growing McCafe and the Experience of The Future (EOTF) restaurants in India. He was also an integral part of the team that established the McDonald's brand in South India. Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman, Westlife Foodworld said, “Over the years, Saurabh has evolved as an incredible leader and a mentor within the organization." Related stories Credit Suisse failure shows perils of obsession with size over risk assessment, says Uday Kotak

PM Modi, Japan counterpart Fumio Kishida to discuss pressing global challenges

Daily domestic passengers to cross earlier peak of 456,000 by October: Jyotiraditya Scindia Saurabh Kalra, formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO), now Managing Director (MD) subsidiary of Westlife Foodworld said, “It is an exciting time for us as we continue to drive our growth agenda and build on the iconic brand's legacy.” Westlife serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 341 (as of December 31, 2022) McDonald’s restaurants across 52 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry and provides direct employment to close to 10,000 employees.

Moneycontrol News