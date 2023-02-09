 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unilever sees consumer backlash worsening on inflation

Bloomberg
Feb 09, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Unilever will keep raising its pricing as it has only passed off three-quarters of its higher costs onto consumers, Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Unilever Plc said that consumers may buy fewer of its products this year as shoppers balk at price increases on items like Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Volumes will drop in the first half and it’s too early to predict if they might recover in the second, the company said Thursday. Unilever reported its weakest operating margin in at least seven years and forecast a €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) increase in raw material costs in the first half.

“We are now probably past peak inflation, but we’re not yet at peak prices,” he said.