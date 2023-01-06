 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech layoffs in January exceed December total in just 5 days

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Amazon, which is letting go of 18,000 workers, accounts for more than half of the figure for the month so far.

The year has begun on a grim note for thousands of tech workers worldwide as global companies have already laid off more employees in the first five days of January than they did through the whole of December 2022.

According to data from tracking website Layoffs Tracker, tech companies globally have already announced layoffs impacting 28,096 workers till the 5th of the month. This is 64.5 percent more than the 17,074 layoffs announced in December.

Amazon, which this week announced layoffs impacting as many as 18,000 workers, accounts for more than half of the numbers so far. In a statement, the company’s CEO Andy Jassy said that the move was taken to prioritise “what matters most to customers and the long-term health” of Amazon.

Salesforce is another tech giant that has announced plans to lay off thousands of workers. In a regulatory filing, the company announced that it plans to cut 10 percent of its 80,000-strong workforce (around 10,000 workers will be laid off).

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how we came to this moment. As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people, leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” said Marc Benioff, co-CEO of Salesforce, in a letter to employees.