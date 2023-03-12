SVB fallout: Nazara Tech says two subsidiaries hold cash worth Rs 64 crore in collapsed lender

Amid the shock collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the largest vendor in the startup ecosystem, digital gaming and sports platform Nazara Technologies on March 12 said that two of its step-down subsidiaries -- Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc -- hold cash balances there. The balances held at SVB by the subsidiaries cumulatively account for $7.75 million (approximately Rs 64 crore).

Kiddopia Inc is a subsidiary of Paper Boat Apps Private Limited (owned 51.5 percent by Nazara), while Mediawrkz Inc is a subsidiary of Datawrkz Business Solutions Private Limited (owned 33 percent by Nazara).

"FDIC has stated that it would issue an advance dividend to depositors within the next week with future payments coming as asset sales occurred. Regardless of the ultimate outcome and its timing, both subsidiaries continue to be well capitalised and are generating positive cash flows along with profitability. Therefore, we expect no impact on their day-to-day operations, business performance and growth plans due to the SVB event," Nazara said in the filing.

Further, the Nazara Group continues to maintain healthy reserves of cash and cash equivalents in excess of Rs 600 crore excluding the SVB impacted funds, the company added.

Moneycontrol News