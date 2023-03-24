 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL names V Srikanth as new CFO; veteran Alok Agarwal to become Senior Advisor to Chairman

Ashwin Mohan
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

Reliance Industries Limited announced the appointment of Venkatachari Srikanth, 56, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on March 24. RIL’s long-serving CFO Alok Agarwal, who recently reached 65 years of age and completed 30 years with RIL, will move to the role of a Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues.

Both the new roles will come into effect from June 1, 2023, according to a stock exchange notification by RIL.

V Srikanth ( joint CFO since 2011) has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of the CFO position with Alok Agarwal for the last few years. Srikanth has been with RIL for the last 14 years. Previously, he worked with the Citi Group for two decades in forex trading and derivatives, later becoming the Head of Markets.

Alok Agarwal is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad. He joined Reliance Industries in 1993 and became the CFO in 2005. Prior to RIL, he had worked with Bank of America for 12 years.