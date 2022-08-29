Reliance Industries to set up new Giga Factory in power electronics

Reliance Industries Ltd said on August 29 it will set up a new Giga Factory in power electronics, further adding to its green energy focus and in addition to the list of already four such mega facilities that were previously announced by the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate.

"One of the key components linking the entire value chain of Green Energy is affordable and reliable power electronics. We are building significant capabilities in design and manufacturing of power electronics and software systems, integrating with our capabilities of Telecommunications, Cloud Computing and IoT platform," Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in his address said at the conglomerate’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Catch the RIL AGM updates here

In addition to solar energy, RIL are also actively progressing on bio-energy, offshore wind and other non-conventional forms of renewable energy, and will continue to expand our manufacturing ecosystem, Ambani added.

(This is a developing copy and will be updated shortly)

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.