Reliance AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of Jio AIR FIBER device

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, during the 45th Annual General Meeting of RIL, announced the launch of a new Jio AIR FIBER plug-and-play device for users to experience fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. The single device solution offers a personal WiFi hotspot at home or offices, which is connected to ultra-high-speed Jio True 5G internet.

Also Read | Reliance Industries to set up new Giga Factory in power electronics

"Jio True 5G delivers a breakthrough increase in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency. We don’t get 1 Gbps even on many of the fixed broadband networks in our country," Akash Ambani said.

According to the Chairman, Jio 5G Air Fiber is expected to give ultra-high fibre-like speed over the air without any wires.

Also Read | India is a beacon of growth, stability: Mukesh Ambani on PM Modi's 2047 vision

"Thanks to Gigabit speed of JioAirFiber, we can deliver multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time and that too in ultra-high definition, and we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on," he added.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani: 'Jio's pan-India fibre-optic network is long enough to go around Earth over 27 times'

"Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependencies on our 4G network," Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman, Mukesh Ambani confirmed.

Reliance Industries (RIL) held its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) to address its investors on August 29, 2022. Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio 5G would be out in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, as well as other metros by this Diwali and to bring the services to every town and taluka in India by the end of 2023.

Reliance has committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment for 5G, said the Reliance Industries chairman.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.