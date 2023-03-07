 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR-Inox and other multiplexes to add 1,000 more screens in next 2 years

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 07, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

In the north, the maximum number of new screens are expected to come up in Lucknow, NCR, and Mohali, and in Hyderabad and Bengaluru down south.

Top multiplexes are aggressively expanding their screen portfolio, with screen additions expected to see 30-60 percent growth in the next two years compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Recent launches by theatre chains like the merged entity PVR-Inox and Cinepolis have been focussed on superplexes — properties with 10 or more screens in different premium formats.

PVR-Inox launched its first superplex in Lucknow,  which started operations in February this year.  Next, it will launch superplexes in Pune and Bengaluru. Last month, Cinepolis too launched a superplex in Delhi. The exhibitor aims to add 200 screens in the next three years.

More screens