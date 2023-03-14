 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Merged entity PVR INOX to focus on F&B, screen expansion and ad revenue, says management

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

As a combined entity, PVR Inox will add more screens in south with 44 percent of new screens coming up in the South market, which will also help the company to increase its box office share in South from 12-15 percent currently.

PVR's turnaround has been spectacular and recovery appears to be faster

Merged entity PVR INOX is looking at combined benefit in the range of Rs 200-225 crore over the next two years, the management said during a conference call.

As a combined entity, the company is focusing on food and beverage, upcoming content, screen expansion, and cinema advertising among others for growth.

PVR-Inox and other multiplexes to add 1,000 more screens in next 2 years

F&B business got a big boost during the Covid-hit years when the two cinema chains worked on new menus, priced food competitively and tied up with food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato. Continuing their focus on F&B, the merged entity expects more contribution from this segment to spend per head (SPH), said an Elara Capital note.