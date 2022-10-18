Kotak Special Situations Fund in talks to invest Rs 500 crore in cement maker Sanghi Industries

In a bid to improve its liquidity position, Sanghi Industries has entered advanced discussions with Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL) for a capital infusion of around Rs 500 crore by the latter in the Gujarat-based cement manufacturer, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“The management of Sanghi Industries has been working on a liquidity infusion plan for a while and now they are close to reaching an agreement with Kotak Special Situations Fund. The proposed deal is in the final leg,” said one of the persons cited above.

“The intention of Sanghi Industries is to utilize part of the Rs 500 crore to repay lenders and reduce debt and the balance part will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes,” a second person told Moneycontrol.

A third person confirmed the above plan.

All the three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

If the transaction fructifies, it would be the second investment of KSSF in the cement sector. It had earlier bet on Nuvoco Vistas, the cement business of the Nirma group.

Email queries, reminders and text messages sent to Sanghi Industries and Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd were left unanswered at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from the firms.

According to the 2022 annual report of Sanghi Industries which has been hit by a high input cost environment (raw materials, fuel & power prices), the firm’s current liabilities stood at Rs 788 crore, while its non-current liabilities stood at Rs 1,192 crore. To be sure, in the last three months, the firm’s stock price has risen from Rs 36.8/share (July 18) to Rs 56.4/share (end of days’ trade, October 18).

The investment objective of Kotak Special Situations Fund, which adopts a sector agnostic approach and has earlier bet on firms like Jindal Stainless, Omniactive, Prestige Group, Gold Plus Glass Industry and Sify’s Data Center business is to target returns, by primarily investing in distressed/stressed or special situation opportunities. Investments typically involve a combination of debt, equity and mezzanine instruments.

Recent ratings action on Sanghi Industries

On September 23, India Ratings and Research had downgraded Sanghi Industries Limited’s Long Term Issuer Rating to ‘IND BB’+ from ‘IND BBB’ and placed the ratings on Ratings Watch Negative.

“Management has been working on various measures to infuse significant funds into the company, which were likely to be completed by August 2022 (after a delay from 1QFY23). The liquidity infusion is likely to be used for the prepayment of high-cost debt and improve its working capital levels to aid the increasing scale of operations. The delay in fruition of these plans coupled with a lower-than-expected internal accruals, leaves limited liquidity headroom. While the company is tying up funds, the infusion is likely only by mid-October as per management,” India Ratings and Research had said.

A closer look at Sanghi Industries

Sanghi is one of the leading cement manufacturers from Western India and has two plants of 6.6 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) clinker capacity and 6.1 MMTPA cement capacity. It also has a 130 mw captive thermal power plant, captive mines, a water de-salination facility, and a captive port in Kutch which can handle 1 MMTPA of cargo. Sanghi Industries sells ordinary portland cement, portland pozzolana cement and portland slag cement in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala and international markets of the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent.

During the year ended March 31, 2022, the firm’s total revenue was Rs 1,140.52 crore against Rs 948.17 crore in the previous year. The profit after tax for the year was Rs 40.62 crore against Rs 78.19 crore in the previous year.