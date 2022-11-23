 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways CEO: Ready to re-launch within 60-90 days of the transfer of ownership

Binoy Prabhakar
Nov 23, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor denies any standoff between the Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium that is looking to finalise the takeover of the defunct airline and its lenders, adding that parties are working together for the implementation of the approved resolution plan.

Even by the unpredictable ways of Indian aviation, the return of defunct airline Jet Airways has been unusually tumultuous. Jet, which was grounded roughly three years ago due to rising debt, said in May that India’s aviation regulator permitted it to resume commercial flights. In June, the airline said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan. These events were followed by media reports the airline was is in talks with plane makers Boeing and Airbus for orders running into billions of dollars.

The stage seemed set for resumption of operations in the second half of 2022. Jet began to actively recruit for several functions such as flight safety, cabin crew, engineering, IT infra and so on.  But signs of trouble began to surface in September.

The Economic Times newspaper reported that Jet wanted engine makers Pratt & Whitney and CFM International to bear a large share of the cost when a plane’s turbine is replaced. Bloomberg reported that lenders were reluctant to allow Jet to take on any fresh liabilities such as an aircraft order. More differences between the lenders led by State Bank of India and the Kalrock-Murari Lal Jalan consortium, this time over who is responsible for pension fund payments due to former employees, came to light soon after, risking further delays of a relaunch of operations. Jet’s return to skies is dependent on the transfer of ownership. Last week, the Jet management temporarily docked the salaries of some of its employees by up to 50 percent, and sent several on leave without pay. These events have cast a shadow on the airline’s revival. The Jet Airways stock has fallen 15 percent in three consecutive trading sessions. Jet CEO Sanjiv Kapoor justified the “temporary hard decisions”, which he said had to be taken because the ownership transfer timeline was slipping due to factors outside the airline’s control. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Kapoor weighed in on the progress of the transfer of ownership, a timeline for relaunch and the preparedness, among other topics. Edited excerpts:

Why were you forced to take the decision of pay cuts and leave without pay? 

We are deeply committed to the revival of Jet Airways and the investments that have to be made for a successful takeover, re-launch, and further on. However, capital comes at a cost, and any capital infusion has to be justified by its purpose, timeline, and return for the investor. It should also be aligned with the long-term strategies of the investor. We had met all conditions precedent as outlined in the NCLT-approved resolution plan by May 20, 2022, but there is delay in achieving the closing date (which should not be long), and there is a short-term need for the capital to be invested judiciously and used efficiently for the long term sustainability of the business. Aviation, as we know, is a very cost-intensive business, and we are in it for the long run.

Can you give a true picture of the extent of this decision? How many employees are affected? 