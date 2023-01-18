 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GoMechanic founder admits to financial reporting errors, to lay off 70% of workforce

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

GoMechanic was in talks to raise $75-80 million in a funding round led by SoftBank, but the deal was called off due to accounting irregularities

Amit Bhasin, the co-founder of the car repair startup, said the co-founders take 'full responsibility' for the current situation

GoMechanic founder Amit Bhasin has admitted to financial reporting errors at the Sequoia-backed car repair startup and stated that the cash-strapped company will lay off roughly 70% of its workforce while also having its accounts audited by a third party.

"As entrepreneurs, we identify problems, come up with solutions, and explore every opportunity to grow those solutions to meet unmet needs. But in this instance, we got carried away," said Bhasin in a LinkedIn post on January 17.

"Our passion to survive the intrinsic challenges of this sector and manage capital, took the better of us and we made grave errors in judgment as we followed growth at all costs, particularly in regard to financial reporting, which we deeply regret," Bhasin added.

Bhasin also said that the company will seek "capital solutions." GoMechanic was in talks to raise $75-80 million in a funding round led by SoftBank, but the deal was called off due to accounting irregularities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

SoftBank was in talks to invest about $35 million in the company through its vision fund, with participation from Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional.

“GoMechanic had reported overinflated numbers and fictitious garages. Some of its favored partner garages were found to be making disproportionately more money during due diligence,” a person in the know said.