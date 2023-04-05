DMart Q4 update: Revenue from operations up 20% YoY to Rs 10,337 crore

Avenue Supermarts, which operates retail chain DMart, on April 5 said its standalone revenue from operations in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 came at Rs 10,337 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 8,606 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total number of stores as of March 31, 2023 stood at 324, Avenue Supermarts said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, shares of DMart on April 5 closed 2.77 percent higher at Rs 3,654.15 a piece on the BSE. So far this year, the stock is down 10.31 percent. DMart's scrip has hit 52-week high of Rs 4,606 apiece.

In its December quarter, the company had reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore as against Rs 553 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Moneycontrol News