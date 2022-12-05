 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delta Corp is on track to see robust performance in H2FY23, says chairman Jaydev Mody

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST

Delta Corp -- only listed gaming and hospitality company in India -- is currently looking to raise Rs 550 crore via the Deltatech gaming IPO

An offshore casino in Goa (Image: Delta Corp)

For gaming and leisure company Delta Corp, the Q2FY23 numbers were a harbinger of hope with the figures comfortably surpassing pre-COVID levels. The company had stated in a stock exchange filing that it has registered the highest revenue and profit for the half year ended September 2022, and Jaydev Mody -- the Chairman of the company, who is a first-generation entrepreneur – believes that the second half of this year is also “on track to be the best ever”.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mody said “we are on track to see a robust performance in H2FY23; expect to do better in the third and fourth quarter.”

Delta Corp -- the only listed gaming and hospitality company in India -- is currently looking to raise Rs 550 crore via the Deltatech gaming IPO, he added. After the IPO, Mody will hold 70 to 75 percent of Deltatech Gaming while the balance will be public.

Speaking about the company’s prospects, the Delta Corp chairman said he sees positive EBIT coming from the online skill gaming and hospitality sector. He added: “The online business in the hospitality sector generated negative EBIT in the first half, but is likely to look up in the second half, as we are looking at exponential growth.

Delta Corp currently has a total gross block of Rs 1,170 crore, out of which Rs 450 crore is with the Daman property – Deltin Daman, which is currently under litigation. Although Mody is expecting a favourable judgement in the Daman case, there is no saying when the verdict will be out on the litigation.