ByteDance reportedly testing food delivery service via its Chinese version of TikTok

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Users in the trial cities were able to order takeaway by accessing an option added to ByteDance's Douyin channels. Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Chinese technology giant ByteDance is purportedly testing a type of food delivery service in China via its short video app Douyin, which is the Chinese version of TikTok, CNBC reported on February 8. It is also considering extending the service beyond the trial.

The move can potentially pit the company against major e-commerce companies like Alibaba and Meituan.

According to the report, a Douyin spokesperson said that the company has been “testing a feature in Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu that enables merchants to promote and sell ‘group-buying’ packages to Douyin users in these select cities and have them delivered.”

"We would consider expanding the feature to more cities in the future depending on the testing results. There is no detailed timeline yet,” a Douyin spokesperson told CNBC.