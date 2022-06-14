Adani Group, TotalEnergies form green hydrogen JV to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years

Adani Group has entered into a partnership with TotalEnergies of France to jointly develop the green hydrogen ecosystem with an investment of $50 billion over the next 10 years, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The joint venture, namely Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), will have TotalEnergies as a minority stakeholder with 25% interest.

In the initial phase, ANIL will develop a green hydrogen capacity of one million tons per annum, before 2030. For a country that relies on coal for more than 70 percent of its electricity, Adani's efforts are important in India's shift away from coal power.

The relentless rally in the shares of Adani group companies has catapulted Gautam Adani into the top ranks of Asia's richest people.

