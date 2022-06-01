GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Why Are the Metal Prices Falling? Impact Of China Policies & Demand Concerns
Moneycontrol Video
Jun 01, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
Steel prices at 11-week low, Tin, Nickel, Aluminium and other metal prices also fell significantly. Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta discuss the reasons for the fall in prices.
TAGS:
#Commodities
#Commodity live
#metals
#video
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:55 pm
