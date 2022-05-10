GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
NEWS
4.3
Watch Commodities LIVE as fall in metals and gold extends to asset classes like cryptocurrencies
Moneycontrol Video
May 10, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
Catch Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta as they tell you why Bitcoin is at 10-month lows, and what caused the fall in metals, gold & other commodities
Moneycontrol Video
TAGS:
#Commodities
#metals
#video
first published: May 10, 2022 12:40 pm
