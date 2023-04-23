 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volatility to persist in commodities in run up to central bank meetings

Ravindra Rao
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST

As of now, economically sensitive commodities are struggling for direction as participants assess the latest inflation data and await more data before the major central bank meetings in the first two weeks of May.

Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Hawkish rhetoric by several Fed officials followed by renewed fears of a lingering recession in the US later in the week weighed on global risk sentiments.

The dollar swung between gains and losses this week but largely hovered near 102 levels and is headed for a first weekly gain following five consecutive declines as comments in favour of continued rate hikes increased odds of a 25 bps rate hike in the May meeting to 85 percent. However, gains were capped as a string of weak economic data from the US renewed concerns that the world’s biggest economy is heading into a recession.

