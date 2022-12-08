 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata to begin semiconductor manufacturing in India: N Chandrasekaran

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

This move by the multinational conglomerate can make India a key part of the global chip supply chain, which is yet to recover from COVID-induced disruptions

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Tata Group will begin producing semiconductors in the country within a few years, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran told Nikkei Asia in an interview on December 8.

This move by the auto-to-steel conglomerate can make India a key part of global chip supply chains, which are yet to fully recover from COVID-induced disruptions.

In an interview with the Tokyo publication, Chandrasekaran said that the company plans to launch new businesses in emerging fields such as electric vehicles.

"We have created Tata Electronics, under which we are going to set up semiconductor assembly testing business," Chandrasekaran told Nikkei Asia, referring to an electronic components manufacturer that the group founded in 2020. "We will have discussions with multiple players," he added, raising the possibility of partnerships with existing chip manufacturers.

Chandrasekharan has in the past, too, expressed the group's willingness to foray into semiconductor manufacturing.

Pegging the market opportunity of high-tech manufacturing of electronics at $1 trillion, Chandrasekaran had said Tata Group had already set up a business to seize the opportunity.