Oil set to end volatile 2022 with second annual gain

Reuters
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

Brent crude on Friday rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.98 a barrel by 10:54 a.m. EST (1554 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $78.74.

Oil was on track for a second straight annual gain in a turbulent year marked by tight supplies following the war in Ukraine, weakening demand from the world's top crude importer China and growing fears over global economic growth.

Crude surged in March with international benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global crude flows. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022's second half as central banks hiked interest rates and fanned worries of sweeping recessions.

"This has been an extraordinary year for commodity markets, with supply risks leading to increased volatility and elevated prices," said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.

"Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty, with plenty of volatility."

For the year, Brent was en route to gain 8%, after jumping 50% in 2021. U.S. crude was set to rise about 5% in 2022, following last year's gain of 55%. Both benchmarks fell in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed fuel demand.