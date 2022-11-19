 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s developing green hydrogen ecosystem could help in global decarbonisation

Soumya Sarkar
Nov 19, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Business leaders have responded to India’s policy initiatives on green hydrogen with huge investments to build an ecosystem that could hasten the process of deep decarbonisation

Green hydrogen as an emerging sector created a buzz at the UN climate summit in Egypt as the energy transition from fossil fuels gathers pace and the search for a viable non-carbon energy source intensifies.

The electricity generation sector has started making strides in transitioning to cleaner sources of energy through solar and wind, with India and China playing leading roles. However, there are industry sectors where greenhouse gas emissions are much harder to eliminate, such as steel mills, oil refineries and fertiliser plants.

“It is undeniable that a majority of the energy-intensive sectors will be in the global south in the coming years,” said Tareq Emtairah, director at the department of energy of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation. “It will be a challenge to decarbonise some of these sectors, particularly iron and steel, fertilisers and oil refining.”

It is in this context that green hydrogen assumes importance if developing countries are to reduce their emission intensity while maintaining their economic growth momentum, experts said.

Green hydrogen is made by breaking down water in an electrolyser using renewable energy, which results in no carbon emissions. The hydrogen can then be combined with nitrogen to make ‘green’ ammonia, avoiding planet-warming hydrocarbons in the process. Green ammonia is used to store energy and make fertilisers.

“Green hydrogen can help reduce emissions from hard to abate sectors such as steel and fertilisers,” said Srinivas Krishnaswamy, chief executive officer at the Delhi-based Vasudha Foundation, an environmental think tank. “It can also help in greening long-haul freight and transportation.”