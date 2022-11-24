 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to edge higher amid weak dollar following Fed meeting minutes

Sandip Das
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

The immediate resistance zone is seen around the Rs 52500 level. Breakout and sustained buying above the mentioned level may push prices higher toward the Rs 53000 level. On the other hand, breakdown below Rs 52300 may drag prices lower toward the Rs 52000 level by this week, said Deveya Gaglani of Axis Securities.

Gold, Yellow Metal, precious metal

Gold prices firmed above the key $1,750 an ounce level on November 24 in the international markets, consolidating gains after minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,754.08 per ounce by 0033 GMT. US gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,754.30.

At 10:17 am, gold contracts were trading 0.44 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,683 for 10 grams. Silver jumped 0.94 percent at Rs 62,211 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices rose and closed above key levels on Thursday, benefited from a weaker dollar as the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed that a growing number of members supported a slower pace of interest rate hikes.