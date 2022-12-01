 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metal prices to stay elevated following Fed Powell's speech, US macro data in focus

Sandip Das
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

The focus will now shift to the US non-farm payrolls print later this week. The near-term outlook remains positive. However, traders will watch for the data prints to take further cues, said Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities.

Gold touched a two-week high on December 1 in the international markets, supported by a weaker dollar after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech sparked expectations of smaller interest rate hikes ahead.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,774.62 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, and hit its highest level since November 16. US gold futures climbed 1.6 percent to $1,788.70.

At 10.05 am, gold contracts were trading 0.67 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,830 for 10 grams. Silver jumped 1.73 percent at Rs 63,319 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities