 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold futures gain Rs 33 to Rs 53,017

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 1,769.30 per ounce in New York.

Representative image

Gold prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 33 to Rs 53,017 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 33 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 53,017 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,342 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 1,769.30 per ounce in New York.

Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday fell by 0.02 per cent to Rs 263.45 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.