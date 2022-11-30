 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on November 30: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 30, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil rose on Tuesday on expectations for a loosening of China's strict COVID-19 controls, but concerns that OPEC+ would keep its output unchanged at its upcoming meeting limited gains.

Brent crude futures settled at $83.03 a barrel, losing 16 cents, or 0.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $78.20 a barrel, up 96 cents, or 1.2%.

Also read: Global oil market signals short-term weakness ahead of EU ban on Russian oil