Fuel prices on May 2: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across metros

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

In Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 102.63 a litre and diesel at Rs 94.24 a litre, while in Kolkata the fuels were priced at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively

Fuel prices on May 2:

Fuel prices remained unchanged in most metropolitan cities on May 2, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24, while in Kolkata they were priced at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively.

Oil prices fell in thin early Asian trade on May 2 as the market digested weak economic data from China and expectations of another US interest rate hike.

