Commodity investors wary of uncertain macro-economic environment

Ravindra Rao
Mar 25, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

Risk off has returned with fresh concerns about Deutsche Bank. Also, the US probe on whether financial professionals at UBS and Credit Suisse helped Russian oligarchs circumvent sanctions will add to the uncertainty and keep investor confidence fragile

Commodities saw a relief rally this week as the US Federal Reserve hinted at a pause in rate hikes and easing concerns of an immediate contagion. The dollar fluctuated largely between 102 and 104 levels as risk sentiments wavered ahead of the FOMC policy decision and as markets assessed emergency measures taken by the US and Europe to safeguard the global banking system.

Initially, risk appetite improved on reports that US officials are reportedly studying ways they might temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) coverage to all deposits, in order to avert a potential financial crisis. Also, UBS Group AG agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG with Swiss regulators playing a key role in a rescue deal as governments looked to contain the financial crisis. First Republic Bank too took a sigh of relief after a sharp sell off as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government stood ready to provide further support for smaller lenders if needed.

Besides, the FOMC policy decision was on expected lines as the Fed raised federal funds rate by 25 bps to between 4.75 percent to 5 percent and kept the “terminal rate” unchanged from December estimate at 5.1 percent by the end of 2023.

Projections indicated Fed expects only one more quarter-point rate hike before they pause, exerting pressure on both dollar and US treasury yields.