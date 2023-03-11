 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities may see further volatility given the release of crucial data points next week

Ravindra Rao
Mar 11, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

If Chinese retail sales and industrial production manage to show green shoots of recovery, it may revive demand optimism and cushion commodities.

Investors remained wary of the prospect of aggressive rate hikes and fears of a looming recession in the US, along with a disappointing growth target set by China.

China's Premier Li Keqiang announced a goal of 5 percent GDP growth in his final report to the Communist Party-controlled parliament at the annual National People’s Congress last Sunday. This was lower than what the markets expected. Nor did China announce any large stimulus for sectors like real estate and infrastructure.

The Dollar index hit a three-month high of 105.883 after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated — on the first day of his testimony before the US senate — that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated due to stronger-than-expected economic data. He softened on the second day though, saying that policymakers will wait for fresh jobs and inflation data before deciding how much to raise interest rates later this month.

Still, it boosted bets of a half-point hike rather than a quarter-point move at the Fed’s next policy meeting on March 22. Data from the US continued to be robust as private payrolls increased by 2,42,000 in February, well above 1,19,000 in January, while Jolts Job openings decreased less than expected, by 4,10,000, to 10.8 million on the last business day of January.