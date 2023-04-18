 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As Iran talks subsea pipeline again, analysts see major challenges

Amritha Pillay
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Analysts list past failed attempts, huge costs, security and geopolitical concerns as major challenges to the plan

Analysts see past failed attempts, huge costs and security as major challenges to the plan. (Representative Image)

Analysts say that a proposed extension of Iran’s subsea natural gas pipeline that it is constructing to Oman further to India is fraught with risks, both economic and from the security viewpoint, apart from other concerns.

First, cross-country pipelines involve huge costs, and past attempts have seen limited success. Second, analysts said, India’s dependence on Iran for energy needs will attract security and geopolitical concerns including economic sanctions imposed by other countries.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Mahdi Safari, on a visit to Mumbai last week, said the Islamic Republic may consider extending its pipeline to the Gujarat coast. To be sure, this is not the first time such a plan has been mooted but “the plan also hinges on India’s interest,” said a person aware of the developments.

