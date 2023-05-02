 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India output rises 7.7% in April; availability comfortable, power plants stocked

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Coal India (CIL) on May 2 informed the exchanges that its coal production has risen 7.7 percent in April 2023, adding that supplies to users shot up just as summer began.

The world's largest coal miner added that it has logged a 31 percent jump in overburden removal (OBR) in the month on year-on-year (YoY) basis. "This helps in stepping up production in the upcoming monsoon months," the company statement noted.

Coal India registered 44 percent growth YoY in supplies to non-regulated sector (NRS). The company said it is "firing on all cylinders in anticipation of a summer hotter than the last".

In anticipation of electricity demand touching record highs this year during the summer months, CIL is holding additional coal stocks at its pitheads, scaling up production and has issued directives to power producers to hold higher inventory at their end.