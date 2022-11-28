 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CLSA upgrades Paytm stock to buy from sell

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

The recent price correction makes risk-reward "favourable", CLSA said, adding that the company has more than $1 billion cash on the balance sheet.

An advertisement of Paytm is pictured at a road side stall (File image: Reuters)

CLSA has upgraded its outlook on the stock of payment services company Paytm from 'sell' to 'buy', as per a report released by the foreign brokerage firm on November 28.

"While our interactions with several investors over the past four months suggests some discomfort or uncertainty on scaling up the lending business, we think that the stock warrants a look now," it said.

The brokerage is of the view that Paytm's cash burn should end in "another 4-6 quarters". The net take-rate "has improved by 13 bps", but fixed cost absorption remains key, it added.

After analysing the above factors, CLSA said it has decided to "upgrade (Paytm) to buy from sell with a TP (take profit) of Rs 650".

The key near-term risk, however, remains the continued selling by pre-IPO investors, it noted.