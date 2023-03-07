 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cloud technology growing fast, India will soon emerge as biggest market for servers, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

Speaking about sunrise sectors that have potential for growth in India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said India can become a major player in the wearable and hearable technology market (like BOAT).

Given the growth of cloud technology in the country, India is set to become the largest market for servers in the world in the near future, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the inaugural edition of Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave on March 7.

Chandrasekhar made the statement while talking about the sunrise sectors in the country, on which the Government is currently focusing, to augment opportunities for manufacturers and attract investments.

"So I see immediately in the short term, with the increased growth of cloud technology in India, we are going to be the largest market for servers in the world," he said.

The Union Minister further said that almost 99 percent of all servers used in the world today are made in China. "All the HPs, the Dells, the Lenovos, and the Apples make their machines in China." Similarly, for the wearables and hearables market (like BOAT), India can become a big player, he said while speaking about sunrise sectors that have potential for growth in India.