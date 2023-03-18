 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CFA revised exam cuts study time, stresses practical skills

Bloomberg
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Starting in 2024, Level I candidates can pick between Python, a programming language, or financial modeling. Level II will offer advanced Python or analyst skills

The CFA Institute unveiled sweeping changes to its three-level financial analyst exam to emphasise practical skills and reduce the amount of time candidates study, in the biggest reworking since the test was introduced in 1963.

Starting next year, chartered financial analyst candidates will take Level I and Level II tests with new content covering skills used in the working world. New study modules will reduce the time needed to prepare for the exam, which has trended higher than the historic 300-hour average, CFA executives said.

The CFA designation can lead to higher salaries and better job opportunities. A typical charterholder, of which there are more than 190,000 globally, took four years to complete all three levels. Feedback from charterholders and others was instrumental in drafting the new test, said Chris Wiese, CFA managing director for credentialing.

“Talking to employers and candidates, even as they look at the program and acknowledge CFA tries to be practical, we got the sense there was a final step we were missing, which was: How do you actually use this in the workplace?” Wiese said. Candidates also said the curriculum took too long, was difficult and didn’t align directly with jobs they were seeking, Wiese said.