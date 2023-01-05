 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI books HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in fresh case of Rs 140 crore bank fraud

Jan 05, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

The fresh action was initiated on a complaint from the Union Bank of India against the businessmen who are embroiled in a Rs-4,300 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, officials said.

CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Representative image)

The CBI has booked HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan in a new bank fraud case involving an amount of Rs 140 crore pertaining to their subsidiary Guruashish Construction, officials said on Thursday.

The fresh action was initiated on a complaint from the Union Bank of India against the businessmen who are embroiled in a Rs-4,300 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case, they said.

The bank has alleged that Guruashish Construction was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) engaged in the real estate business in Mumbai.

The Wadhawans were booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October 2020 in connection with a Rs 200 crore alleged loan fraud from Yes Bank and have been facing investigation by multiple agencies.

They are also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of another Prevention of Money Laundering Act case related to an alleged loan fraud at the PMC Bank involving an amount of more than Rs 4,300 crore.

The officials said the firm had allegedly entered into a Rs-3,167 crore development contract with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for the development of 40 acres of land in Mumbai's Goregaon (West) in five phases.