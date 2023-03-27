 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Carpooling, renting apartments, or marriages: Internal portal solves it all for ONGC employees

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

The Facilitation Centre was designed to provide a single platform for employee-to-employee services like carpooling, renting or selling flats and houses, and even matrimonial alliances. It has also helped the company to arrest attrition.

While the exact number of employees who have benefited from this service is not available, more than 3,400 employees and their family members have used ONGC's management portal to seek partners for them or their sons and daughters.

In 2015, public sector undertaking (PSU) and energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) set up ‘The Facilitation Center’, which acted as a single platform for employee-to-employee services like carpooling, renting or selling flats and houses, and even matrimonial alliances.

The feature was developed for all employees, irrespective of their work locations.

As of February 2023, more than 10,000 employees have availed various services.

The marriage service helps employees to find a suitable match within the ONGC community. The portal provides a platform for employees to upload their profiles and search for potential matches based on their preferences.