Can Rustomjee do a Lodha?

Shubham Raj
NOIDA / Nov 24, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

As in the case of Macrotech Developers or Lodha Group, a subdued debut on the bourses by Rustomjee brand owner Keystone Realtors may belie longer-term outperformance, say analysts.

Keystone Realtors, a real estate developer associated with the Rustomjee brand, saw a tepid listing on November 24 on the back of the muted response to its maiden public issue and expected underperformance of the realty space amid rising interest rates on home loans that may hit demand.

The issue listed at a 2.6 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 541 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed just 2.01 times during November 14-16, backed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and high net-worth individuals (HNIs).

However, analysts are not that worried by the lack of retail investor response. They believe the company may have short-term challenges but there are enough positives, including a renowned brand, that make it a candidate for long-term play.

There is a precedent for their conviction as well. Last year, Macrotech Developers—which operates another renowned brand in Mumbai, Lodha—was also shunned by retail IPO investors initially but surprised the market with outperformance in the next few months.

“We may not simply assume the same kind of mirroring performance in Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) but remain optimistic only for the long term,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president, research, Mehta Equities, a Mumbai-based online brokerage. “Considering the growth prospects with projects in hand and also considering that we expect the Indian real estate sector to do well in the next two-three years, we remain optimistic on Rustomjee.”

After debuting in April 2021, the Macrotech stock had tripled from its listing price by the end of the year. However, it has seen some selling since but still trades at a significant upside from the IPO price.