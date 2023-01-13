 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BYD aims to be among top three e-PV players in India this year

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 13, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

BYD India plans to roll out the Seal in October. Like its current two models, the electric sedan will come to India via the SKD route and will be assembled at the Chinese carmaker’s facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai.

BYD India is gearing up to roll out the Seal in October this year.

Chinese auto giant BYD, which overtook Tesla last year to become the number one electric vehicle (EV) maker in terms of sales, is now aiming to figure among the top thee electric carmakers in the Indian market.

BYD India, which began its journey by selling the E6 MPV for fleet buyers and the Atto 3 electric SUV late last year, is looking to sell 15,000 cars this calendar year. The projected numbers include the aforementioned models as well as the electric sedan Seal, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo on January 11.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president of BYD India, told Moneycontrol, “We will be selling 15,000 units of all the models put together. Our market share will be determined by the total numbers sold during the year. But I can say with certainty that we will easily be among the top three players in the e-PV (electric passenger vehicle) space. As the market expands and we enhance our product portfolio, we hope to attain a 40 percent market share of the e-PV market by 2030.”

BYD’s sales target would be behind that of Tata Motors, the current market leader in the e-PV market and which is looking to sell 45,000-50,000 EVs in the current fiscal year.

As per data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA), Tata Motors commanded 85.37 percent of the electric car market during FY22, selling 15,198 units, followed by MG Motor India at 11.49 percent with 2,045 units and M&M at less than 1 percent with 156 units (BYD's retail numbers are not there as the company began deliveries recently).  .

Talking about the Atto 3, which was unveiled in Q4 of the last calendar year, Gopalakrishnan said, “We already confirmed bookings for 2,000 models and started delivering last week.”