Business travel has picked up, CY23Q1 to witness strongest growth momentum: Sanjay Sethi, Chalet Hotels

"The outlook is looking very positive. Business travel is back to the bank, which is extremely encouraging," said Sanjay Sethi, the Managing Director and CEO of Chalet Hotels, while speaking with CNBC-TV18 on the firm's Q2FY23 occupancy trends and FY23 business outlook.

Sethi said, "January, February and March will be extremely strong because of very few holidays in that period. While December will be affected for about the last 10 days of the month when Christmas and new year's holidays kick in, but first 20 days look extremely strong of the same month."

"We don't get a major rubb off from the holiday season but we've done extremely strong during non-holiday season periods." Sethi claimed that the months of September and October were decent. November is posing as a stronger month, and hotel companies that rely on business travel are back on track.

As far as domestic travel is concerned, it was about 190 percent of what it was around pre-pandemic. Sethi remains reiterated his bullish stance on business and leisure travel.

The "future for the industry looks extremely strong I'm very bullish both for the business and the leisure segment and we will continue to explore opportunities in the Leisure segments as we continue to consolidate business in the existing assets within the portfolio," Sethi opined.

According to Sethi, the company has a lot of upcoming assets. He cited the CAPEX spent, which is expected to come into play in three to fifteen months.

Speaking on the impact of a slowing economy and fears of recession, Sethi believed that India would remain strong. Sethi said, "India continues to be a strong story and whilst I do expect some amount of impact I don't expect it to be material. So our growth on our portfolio will continue to be as strong it has been for the last three quarters now." "We expect to actually grow aggressively additionally on the back of the new assets coming into play in the next few months," Sethi added. The last count for Q2 with a combined average room rate was 7930, and the ref pass for revenue per available room was 5650.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE