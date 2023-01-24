 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bulk of integration to be completed within this fiscal year, that’s a tall order: LTIMindtree CEO 

Debangana Ghosh & Haripriya Suresh
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

The company intends to focus on its top five accounts, which make up around 25 percent of its overall revenue, says CEO Debashis Chatterjee. 

LTIMindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee

Posting its first earnings as a joint entity, LTIMindtree unveiled an interesting set of numbers for quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Although net profit declined by 15.8 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) and 4.7 percent Year-on-Year on the back of integration costs, touching Rs. 1,000 crore, the company, formed through the merger of Larsen & Toubro Infratech and Mindtree, crossed $1 billion in revenue.

Revenue was $1.04 billion, or Rs. 8,620 crore.

The IT services company’s Earnings Before Interest and Tax margin, or operating margin, took a hit, dropping by about 360 basis points (bps) in Q3, coming in at 13.9 percent, down from 17.5 percent in Q2. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.