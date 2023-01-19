 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who belongs to India's middle-class anyway?

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent comments about the Indian middle-class has sparked talk about this famed category of people. But just who is a member of the Indian middle-class?

The lack of a precise definition has not prevented economists and academics from trying to nail down the middle-class.

Every year before presentation of the Union Budget, talk of the middle-class crops up in clockwork fashion, as Indians start hoping for some help from the finance minister in boosting their disposable income.

This year is no different. However, the impetus this time around has come from the government itself after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on January 15 that she identified herself as a member of the middle-class and understood the pressures it faced.

But just what is the middle-class in the Indian context?

Defining the middle-class

If the finance minister of the country counts herself among the middle-class, a good argument can be made that some of the richest Indians too will fall in this category.

According to PRS Legislative Research, a Member of Parliament (MP) earns Rs 2.3 lakh per month, inclusive of Constituency and office expense allowance. This amounts to an annual income of Rs 27.6 lakh ― more than 16 times India's per capita income, as per the statistics ministry's first advance estimate for 2022-23.