Union Budget 2023: Govt to train lakhs of youth in AI, drones, coding in the next 3 years

Feb 01, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

While giving her Budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that lakhs of youngsters will be trained in the next three years in subjects such as drones, artificial intelligence, coding and other soft skills under the Pradhan Mantri Kausal Vikas Yojana 4.0.

Sitharaman said, "Pradhan Mantri Kausal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will be launched to skill lakhs of youth within the next 3 years. On job training, industry partnership and alignment of courses with needs of industry will be emphasised. The scheme will new age courses for industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronix, 3D printing, internet of things, drones and other soft skills."

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is a scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) implemented by National Skill Development Corporation.

