Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister

Small farmers across the country will benefit from Budget 2023-24 in which emphasis has been laid on promoting modern farm technologies, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on February 1.

Tomar said the overall budgetary allocation for his ministry has been increased to an estimated Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the 2023-24 financial year, which includes Rs 60,000 crore for the government's ambitious scheme PM-KISAN.

"Small farmers will be benefited from the Budget. Emphasis has been laid on promoting the agriculture sector through technology," the minister said in a statement.

