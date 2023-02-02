 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget

Risk of slippage lower, FM has successfully demonstrated fiscal commitment

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023

Sticking to the medium-term target is needed to keep the public debt ratio sustainable, says Shilan Shah, Senior India Economist at Capital Economics, says

There is a chance of fiscal slippage when campaigning kicks off for the 2024 general elections but the recent success in meeting deficit targets suggests the risk is smaller than has been the case previously, a senior economist said.

The Union Budget on February 1 pegged the fiscal deficit target for the next fiscal year at 5.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and stuck to the 6.4 percent of the GDP target for this fiscal year.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appears to have successfully demonstrated her long-term commitment of reining in the fiscal deficit while still providing support to the economy in today’s FY23/24 Union Budget announcement,” Shilan Shah, Senior India Economist at Capital Economics, said on February 1.

The minister also reiterated the target of lowering the difference between the government’s expenses and revenue to below 4.5 percent of the GDP by FY26.