    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Sitharaman strikes a fine balance. There's something for everyone

    The finance minister had the tough task of balancing several competing needs, while inflation kept pinching the pockets of the middle class and small firms still trying to wriggle out of the pandemic blues

    Mrigank Dhaniwala
    February 01, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
    Sitharaman has struck a fine balance between addressing citizens and business needs while ensuring that the fiscal consolidation path is adhered to.

    The common man grins wider today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given them a much needed reprieve in the form of lower tax outgo if they opt for the voluntary personal tax regime.

    Pundits would also be glad that Sitharaman has struck a fine balance between addressing citizens and business needs while ensuring that the fiscal consolidation path is adhered to.

    Businesses are glad that there were no shocks and Sitharaman’s steady hands continued to guide them through what could be a turbulent 2023.

    Despite the tax recast or capex boosts, the farm sector didn't fall off the priority list of the finance minister, and romped home with higher spending outlay and more schemes.