Pharma industry hails budget’s 'positive thrust on research, innovation'

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 02, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

The industry leaders say they are waiting for the fine print of the programme aimed at supporting innovation in the pharma sector

FM Sitharaman has announced a new program to support innovation and research in pharma sector.

The pharma industry has praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budgetary proposal to promote research and innovation in the sector but is disappointed that APIs, the vital ingredient of drugs, have been overlooked in the Budget 2023-24.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals chairman and managing director Glenn Saldanha said the plan to start a new programme for research and innovation through centres of excellence was a step in the right direction.

“Having the impetus and encouragement from the government to invest in R&D will strengthen the industry’s commitment towards innovation. It will be instrumental in providing opportunities to the Indian pharma industry in executing R&D projects and building the market for innovator drugs,” Saldanha told Moneycontrol.

The pharma sector has been pushing for prioritising schemes that enhance innovation and research as the world increasingly embraces China plus one policy to reduce dependence on the Asian giant.