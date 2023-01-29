Budget 2023 Expectations LIVE Updates: Union Budget may provide income tax relief to middle class

January 29, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Here are the common man's expectations from the Union Budget 2023-24



The common man is worried about inflation because of a looming global economic slowdown and a potential resurgence of Covid-19. Layoffs and slowdown in US and Europe is keeping the mood of the nation cautiously optimistic. People expect a rise in the basic exemption limit in income tax.

- Three out of every four persons are worried about the rising inflation and want the government to introduce decisive measures to tackle it in the upcoming Budget.

- One in ever four Indians is also concerned about job-losses. This is relatively higher in the affluent class, amid people in the age group of 36–55 and salaried class.

- A rise in the basic exemption limit in income tax from Rs 2.5 lakh is the most common expectation among consumers, especially the salaried class, followed by the increase in the threshold limit of highest tax slab rate of 30 percent from Rs 10 lakh now.

- Two-thirds of the respondents said they want to see an increase in the tax rebate for investments under Section 80C.

- With rising healthcare costs, compounded by rising inflation concerns impacting household incomes, increase in rebate on medical and health insurance is the next big ask among the consumers.

- While the hope is that the worst is over, the pandemic has still not disappeared yet. Hence, a majority of respondents said that they want continued focus on healthcare in this Budget as well.