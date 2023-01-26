 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget Speech 2023

Jan 26, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Budget 2023: The Budget speech usually lasts for about two hours but the durations have differed over the years.

The spotlight is on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on February 1.

The budget, as per tradition, will begin at 11 AM at the Parliament.

You can watch the Budget 2023 speech on Sansad TV - the official channel of Parliament and Doordarshan, the national broadcaster. The speech will also be available for viewing on their YouTube channels.

The PIB will also stream the Budget online. You can also follow Budget updates on Moneycontrol.